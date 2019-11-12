Russia will continue working with DRC to defeat Ebola epidemic — foreign ministry

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Russia hopes to continue cooperating with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to finally defeat the Ebola virus epidemic, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

The foreign ministry said that Moscow follows with concern the developments in the DRC, where 2,192 people died from the Ebola virus. "Despite decreasing rates of the spread of the virus, the relevant committee of the World Health Organization stated on October 18 that the epidemic still represents a public health emergency," the foreign ministry said. "Considering the complicated epidemiological situation in this African country and the request received from DRC President Felix Tshisekedi, the Russian government ordered on September 28 to assist the DRC in the fight against the Ebola virus. Around 398.5 million rubles will be allocated for that in 2019-2020," the ministry added.

"We hope for continuing fruitful cooperation with the Congolese authorities with the aim of finally defeating the Ebola epidemic and of generally improving the epidemiological situation in the DRC," the foreign ministry noted.