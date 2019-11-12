Ukrainians want Zelensky to find common ground with Putin, says top diplomat

KIEV, November 12. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is trying to establish cooperation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadim Pristaiko told ICTV television.

"Every Ukrainian head of state makes an honest attempt not exactly to come to terms with Putin, but to find some kind of opportunity to interact, to build relationship so that people don’t die, so that our trade at least doesn’t die," the minister said.

He noted that Ukrainians who elected Zelensky as president "demand that he make an attempt to come to terms with the Russian leader." "He is doing that now, we can see that now," he stressed.