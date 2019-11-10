Russian man jailed in Israel may be extradited to US "any time" - his lawyer

TEL AVIV, November 10. /TASS/. Russian national Alexei Burkov who has been kept in an Israeli prison at the US’ request since 2015 may be extradited to the United States "any time," Burkov’s defense lawyer Michael Ironi told TASS on Sunday after Israel’s Supreme Court turned down Burkov’s appeal against his extradition to the US.

"Now, Burkov may be extradited any time - today, tomorrow or the day after tomorrow, as American marshals (officers of the US Marshals Service, a federal law enforcement authority within the US Department of Justice - TASS) have been here (in Israel - TASS) for two weeks," he said, adding that the extradition ruling for Burkov "is final and nothing else can be done."

He also said he had learnt about the Supreme Court’s ruling from the mass media and "haven’t even seen the verdict."

Israel’s Kan radio said on Sunday the Supreme Court of Israel had turned down Burkov’s appeal not to be extradited to the United States.

Burkov was detained at the United States’ request on December 13, 2015 when he was leaving Israel. The Jerusalem District Court considered his case behind closed doors. The US authorities insist on the man’s extradition on suspicion of his involvement in cybercrimes.

The Russian side has also requested Burkov’s extradition.