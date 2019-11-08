Berlin invites Russia to take part in events to mark anniversary of Berlin Wall’s fall

BERLIN, November 8. /TASS/. The German authorities sent an invitation to Russia to take part in celebrations to mark the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, German Federal Foreign Office Spokesperson Maria Adebar told reporters at a press briefing on Friday.

"The invitation was sent, there will be a representative from Russia," she said.

On November 9, Germany will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. The Berlin Wall, seen as a Cold War symbol, was built in 1961 at the initiative of East German leader Walter Ulbricht amid labor outflow to West Germany. According to some estimates, about 1,6 million people fled East Germany by the early 1960s. The wall stood until 1989.