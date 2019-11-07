Lavrov urges US to adopt joint statement that nuclear war is unacceptable

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. Russia and the United States should adopt a statement at the highest level that nuclear war is unacceptable, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.
Opening a meeting with Ernest Moniz, chief executive officer of the Nuclear Threat Initiative and former US Secretary of Energy, Lavrov noted that the US politician’s new post was not less important than his previous one.
Lavrov praised the article that Moniz wrote together with former US Senator Sam Nunn, saying that the message there on the unacceptability of nuclear war was very important. Russia’s top diplomat also described the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program as "very tense."
"You should know that we offered American colleagues to repeat what we have done several times - to make a statement at the highest level that there can be no victory in a nuclear war, and therefore it is unacceptable," Lavrov said. "It would be very interesting for me to know your opinion about this issue, especially given the fact that you are taking part in a non-proliferation conference that began in Moscow today and that I also plan to visit tomorrow."
In his turn, Ernest Moniz stressed that such Russian-US statement at the highest level would be vital for international community.