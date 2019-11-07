Lavrov urges US to adopt joint statement that nuclear war is unacceptable

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. Russia and the United States should adopt a statement at the highest level that nuclear war is unacceptable, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

Opening a meeting with Ernest Moniz, chief executive officer of the Nuclear Threat Initiative and former US Secretary of Energy, Lavrov noted that the US politician’s new post was not less important than his previous one.

Lavrov praised the article that Moniz wrote together with former US Senator Sam Nunn, saying that the message there on the unacceptability of nuclear war was very important. Russia’s top diplomat also described the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program as "very tense."