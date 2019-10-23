Central African Republic leader appeals to UN to lift arms embargo

SOCHI, October 23./TASS/. Central African Republic President Faustin-Archange Touadera has appealed to the United Nations with a request to remove the arms embargo levied against the African nation in 2013.

"The sanctions that were imposed in 2013, when the Central African Republic had no legitimate government, are now targeting the legitimate authorities, it turns out. [This is because] groups circumventing the embargo are getting illegal weapons, which is why we cannot regain control over the entire country," the nation’s president said as he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin within the framework of the Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi.

"Therefore, we ask that the embargo be lifted as it works against the legitimate government," he stressed.

On October 23-24, the resort city of Sochi is hosting the Russia-Africa Summit, co-chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egypt’s head of state Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. The leaders of all 54 African countries have been invited to come, and at least 40 of them have confirmed their participation. Eight major African integration associations and organizations are also involved in the event. On the summit’s sidelines, an economic forum is taking place, as attended by the continent’s heads of state, and representatives of the business community and government agencies.