Russia-Africa Forum participants to discuss prospects of special economic zones

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Participants in the Russia-Africa Economic Forum are expected to discuss prospects of developing special economic and industrial zones, the Roscongress Foundation said on Friday.

"The focus will be on areas of growth, joint long-term projects, and economic zones as an example of effective production localization," the Foundation said.

Economic zones are likely to be one of the most promising forms of cooperation between Russia and Africa, Roscongress added.

"Modern production chains are in the process of changing: production is moving towards end consumers, logistical and technological costs are decreasing, and the social component of projects is changing, which facilitates the development of local economies," the Foundation said. Such topics along with other ones will be discussed by experts at a discussion panel, Roscongress noted.

Panel participants will "evaluate the conditions necessary for creating infrastructural 'entry points' with preferential regimes for special (free) economic zones producing competitive, high-quality, high-tech products with advantages for local markets," it said.

The Russia-Africa Summit and the Economic Forum will be held 23-24 October in Sochi.