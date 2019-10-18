Russia, China wrap up joint anti-terror drills in Siberia

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Russia’s National Guard and Chinese police wrapped up their joint anti-terror drills in the Novosibirsk Region in Western Siberia, the National Guard’s press office reported on Friday.

"The joint anti-terror exercise of special operations units of Russia’s National Guard and the People’s Armed Police of China is one of many elements in the complex system of training law-enforcement agencies, which ensure in the final account the security of citizens in our countries," Russian National Guard Chief Viktor Zolotov was quoted by the press office as saying at the drills’ closing ceremony.

"Present-day global challenges and threats, including international terrorism, transnational organized crime, drug trafficking, trafficking in people and illegal migration, pose a serious danger to the global community. The state must adequately respond to such dangerous manifestations by improving the work of its special services and developing international cooperation in the law-enforcement and military spheres," the National Guard chief noted.

During the drills, the Russian and Chinese special operations forces performed a situational firing exercise and demonstrated the skills of storming a building after landing from helicopters. The personnel of joint groups sharpened their skills during practical exercises in tactical medical aid provision, engineering training and operations with the use of mountain equipment and gear.