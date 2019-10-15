US failed to issue visa to 18 Russian delegates to UN General Assembly in total

UN, October 15. /TASS/. Since the start of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, the United States failed to issue visas to 18 delegates from Russia, the country’s deputy UN envoy, Gennday Kuzmin, told the UN General Assembly’s Sixth Committee dealing with legal issues.

"The Russian delegation did not get 18 visas," he said.

"As far as the Sixth Committee’s work is concerned, a visa was not issued to an interpreter, who was supposed to translate into English the speeches of the Russian Federation’s representatives," Kuzmin said.

Earlier reports said the United States did not issue visas to 13 Russian delegates to the United Nations High-Level Week 2019. After that, the majority of the Russian delegation to the UN General Assembly’s First Committee, dealing with disarmament issues also faced visa problems. On Tuesday, the situation will be discussed during a special committee session with the participation of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.