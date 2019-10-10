Turkish operation is result of coalition’s actions in Syria, says Russian envoy

UNITED NATIONS, October 10. /TASS/. The demographic policy pursued by some member-countries of the US-led international coalition in Syria was a precondition for Turkey’s military operation in the country, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya told reporters on Thursday.

According to Nebenzya, Russia proceeds from the premise that "all sides should exercise maximum restraint during that operation." He stressed that "this operation is the result of demographic engineering that some of the coalition partners did in the northeast of Syria."

Russia’s envoy noted that Russia had warned them against "experimenting with that." "Now the coalition is reaping the fruits of their demographic policies in that part of Syria," he added.