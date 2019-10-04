Duterte names Russia priority trade and investment market for Philippines

"Our economic relations are developing. For us, Russia is a priority trade and investment market. I am very much pleased that our economic exchange is increasing. Last year, total trade amounted to $1.36 bln," Duterte said.

MOSCOW, October 4. / TASS /. Russia is a priority trade and investment market for the Philippines, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte told the Russian-Philippine Business Forum on Friday.

Duterte noted that trade turnover for 2018 more than doubled that of 2017.

He also pointed out that Filipino fishing companies gained access to the Russian market and markets of Eurasian countries. "I personally thank President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev for this. I know that this will create more jobs for Filipinos," Duterte said.

He invited "Russian friends to invest more and do business in the Philippines."