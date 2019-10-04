Tokyo plans to bring peace treaty talks with Moscow to new level

TOKYO, October 4. /TASS/. The Japanese government plans to bring talks with Russia to a new level with the goal of solving the territorial issue and signing a peace treaty, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told the parliament on Friday.

"After solving the territorial issue, we will sign a peace treaty," Abe said delivering his speech at the parliament’s opening session. "Based on the Soviet-Japanese Joint Declaration of 1956, we will advance the talks to a new level and open up huge possibilities in Japanese-Russian ties," he stressed.