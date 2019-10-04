Japan will invite representatives of nine other countries to G20 meeting

TOKYO, October 4. /TASS/. Japan's government will invite representatives of nine more countries as guests to the meeting of foreign ministers of G20 member countries that will be held in Nagoya on November 22-23, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement released on Friday.

Japan plans to invite representatives of Vietnam, Egypt, Spain, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Senegal, Singapore, Thailand and Chile.

Japan is presiding in the G20 in 2019. The G20 summit took place in Osaka on June 28-29.