Date of Syrian Constitutional Committee's first session still being discussed — diplomat

THE UNITED NATIONS, September 27. /TASS/. The date of the first session of the Syrian Constitutional Committee is still being discussed, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershining told reporters on Thursday.

"The concrete date will be specified later. On Monday, September 30, we will have a briefing on the situation in Syria held by UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen," Vershining said. "It will be a regular briefing that will attract special attention because of the latest development — formation of the constitutional committee," he added.

The deputy foreign minister said that the first session of the Syrian Constitutional Committee will not necessarily be held on October 30.

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Moallem said earlier that the first session of the constitutional committee will be held on October 30. Moallem added that the session will be held in Geneva. "Mr Pedersen promised to come to Damascus again to coordinate the procedures. We are considering the committee's formation as an importatn achievement for the Syrian people," Moallem said.

On 23 September 2019, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres announced the formation of the Syrian Constitutional Committee.