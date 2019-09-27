Lavrov discusses Syrian Constitutional Committee with Syrian foreign minister

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has discussed with his Syrian counterpart Walid Moallem the formation of the Syrian Constitutional Committee and developing cooperation between Moscow and Damascus, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement released on Friday.

"The sides exchanged opinions about the developments in and around Syria with an emphasis on further promoting political settlement, including launching the Constitutional Committee, in accordance with the decisions of the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi and UN Security Council Resolution 2254," the foreign ministry said. "At the same time, the Russian side reaffirmed its adherence toward preserving Syria's sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity," the ministry added.

"In a constructive and engaged manner, the sides discussed several practical issues of further strengthening Russian-Syrian bilateral relations," the ministry noted.

On 23 September 2019, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres announced the formation of the Syrian Constitutional Committee.