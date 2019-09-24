Russian diplomat calls on UN to support Syrian settlement economically and politically

UNITED NATIONS, September 24. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin has called on all nations to support progress in Syrian settlement economically and politically.

"We are happy that now we can launch together in Geneva this inter-Syrian dialogue that for sure would lead with support on the bases of all the decisions of the international community to a sustainable political solution in Syria in the interests of all Syrians," he said at a meeting on Syria on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session.

"I believe this result should be supported by all of us both in the political field but also in the economic and financial field, also by supporting refugees in returning to their homes in Syria," he added.