112 Ukraine TV channel slams revocation of license as censorship crackdown

KIEV, September 26. /TASS/. The 112 Ukraine TV channel has branded the decision made by the Ukrainian National Council for TV and Radio Broadcasting to strip it of its license for countrywide broadcast as illegal and announced that it will continue operating via satellite, cable networks and on the Internet.

"We, the TV channel team, consider this as censorship crackdown, which raises a lot of doubts about the existence of freedom of speech in Ukraine," the channel said via statement. The channel also explained that the decision is illegal because a number of National Council’s members who made the decision had their terms in the office expired.