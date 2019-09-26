President says Belarus won’t make friends against Russia

KIEV, September 26. /TASS/. Minsk won’t make friends against Moscow, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with Ukrainian media outlets on Thursday.

Belarus will never turn its back on Russia, president says

"We held a referendum, where four fifth of the population expressed support for good allied relations with Russia. This is why we have no intention to make friends against Russia. In fact, when we were going through tough times, only Russia and China offered us support," he pointed out.

"Our relations [with Russia] are different from yours. I understand why they are different," Lukashenko said.

At the same time, he emphasized that unlike Ukraine, "Belarus gets vital commodities from Russia, particularly hydrocarbons." "You produce a small amount, while we have nothing at all," he said.

Lukashenko pointed to his good relations with the Russian president. "I have no issues with the Russian president, we maintain good relations," he said, adding: "Though there are other issues that need to be resolved."

"As for Ukraine, we do have issues," the Belarusian leader noted.

Conflict in Donbass

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko confirmed on Thursday that his country was ready to join the effort of resolving the crisis in Donbass and send its peacekeepers there.

"We are ready to deploy peacekeepers, border guards and troops there if the two countries agree to this," Lukashenko told Ukraine’s media. "But this is a great problem for me to engage troops in the conflict," he stressed.

"We will act on the border the way the two countries — Ukraine and Russia — agree to," he noted.

Lukashenko recalled that he had often criticized former Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko for doing nothing to stop the war in the country. "The war is underway on your land, you must iron out this problem," Lukashenko highlighted.

The Belarusian leader pointed out that the situation had changed in Ukraine, especially after the presidential election, and expressed hope to hold talks with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.

"But you must know: we will neither enforce peacekeepers nor our mediation. If this is needed, we are ready to play a certain role. But your former president has rejected these offers," Lukashenko stressed.

Territorial integrity in Ukraine

The Belarusian president has come out for preserving the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

"It is sacrosanct for me: Ukraine must be united and indivisible," Lukashenko told the meeting with Ukrainian media on Thursday according to a report by the news agency BelTA.