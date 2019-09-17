North Korean charge d’affaires leaves Russian foreign ministry without comment

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Jin Jong-hyeop, charge d’affaires of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) in Russia, has refused to talk to the press on the outcomes of his visit to the Russian Foreign Ministry, where he was summoned earlier in relation to the detention of two North Korean ships in the Sea of Japan.

The North Korean diplomat has spent over an hour at the ministry.

Earlier, Russia’s FSB Public Relations Center informed that the Russian border service had discovered 2 North Korean schooners and 11 motorboats that were poaching in the Russian exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan. One of the ships attacked the members of the patrol group, injuring three Russian border service personnel. Both schooners were detained.