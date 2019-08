BISHKEK, August 8. /TASS/. The situation in Kyrgyzstan’s capital Bishkek, where clashes between law enforcement officers and supporters of detained ex-President Almazbek Atambayev occurred on Thursday, has returned to normal, a source in the Interior Ministry’s Department in Bishkek informed TASS.

"The situation has returned to normal, all services are working as usual," the source said. He noted that the situation in the city had calmed down and was fully controlled by law enforcers.