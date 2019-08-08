Fifty-two injured in Kyrgyzstan unrest

BISHKEK, August 8. /TASS/. The number of those who sustained injuries in clashes between supporters of Kyrgyz ex-President Almazbek Atambayev and special forces and law enforcement officers has risen to fifty-two, the Kyrgyz Health Ministry told TASS on Thursday.

"The number of those wo sought medical help is 52, 20 of them were hospitalized. Eleven more people are being treated in special forces’ medical facilities," a ministry representative said.

On Wednesday, the special forces of Kyrgyzstan’s State Committee for National Security attempted to detain Atambayev in his residence in Koi-Tash village but failed. The supporters of the former president were guarding the residence and managed to repel the attack, disarming the special forces officers and capturing six of them. Clashes between the additional police forces that were deployed to the site and Atambayev’s supporters ensued in Koi-Tash.

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov is holding an urgent meeting of the Kyrgyz Security Council in Bishkek amid heightened tensions.