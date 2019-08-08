Situation in Kyrgyzstan controlled by law enforcement agencies — Internal Affairs Ministry

BISHKEK, August 8. / TASS /. The situation in Kyrgyzstan, where clashes occurred between police officers and supporters of former President Almazbek Atambayev, remains stable, a representative of the Internal Affairs Ministry told TASS on Thursday.

"The situation throughout the republic remains stable and is fully controlled by law enforcement officials," the representative said. According to him, the maintenance of public order in the country "is carried out as usual." "The law enforcement agencies ensure public order and the safety of people," the source said.

On Wednesday, special forces in the village of Koi-Tash, Chuy Region attempted to seize Atambayev but failed. Adherents of the ex-president who guarded the residence fought off the attack and took six people hostage. After that, clashes began between the additional police forces that arrived at the scene and Atambayev's proponents. As a result of the confrontation, one officer died, another 45 were injured along with a local news journalist, a former parliamentarian, and several police officers, including the chief of the Chuy regional police department, who is currently in a coma.

"Four people were hospitalized with gunshot wounds," the Kyrgyz Ministry of Health informed. Repelled by the fierce resistance of the ex-president’s supporters, security officials were forced to leave the territory of Koi-Tash eight hours after the storming of the residence.

Kyrgyzstan’s President Sooronbay Jeenbekov has broken off his vacation in light of recent developments and returned to the capital city, Bishkek. The presidential press service reported that the country’s Security Council would hold a meeting on August 8.

Meanwhile, according to the Kyrgyz Interior Ministry, the attempt to forcefully detain Atambayev was lawful, since the ex-president is suspected of committing a crime. "The investigation revealed Atambayev’s direct involvement in the unlawful release of the criminal authority, Aziz Batukayev. According to the criminal case materials, at the direct order of Atambayev, an illegal release of Batukayev from places of detention was organized," the ministry said.

Charges against Atambayev

On June 27, Kyrgyzstan’s parliament voted to strip Atambayev of immunity and ex-president status. The former president’s lawyer said the move ran counter to the country’s constitution.

Atambayev is accused of being involved in corruption schemes related to the reconstruction of Bishkek’s thermal power plant and Historical Museum, unlawful release of crime boss Aziz Batukayev, illicit deliveries of coal to Bishkek’s thermal power plants, reassigning land plots in the country’s Issyk-Kul region and illegally obtaining a land plot to build a residential house in the Koi-Tash settlement, Chuy region.

The former president claims that the country’s incumbent head of state is persecuting him for political reasons. Atambayev earlier ignored three interrogation requests issued by the Interior Ministry and warned that he would offer armed resistance against attempts to arrest him.

Atambayev served as Kyrgyz president in 2011-2017. He was the country’s first head of state to step down after his first term had expired. In the spring of 2018, Atambayev admitted that he had strong differences with incumbent President Sooronbay Jeenbekov.