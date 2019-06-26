Darth Vader stands for elections in Ukraine again

KIEV, June 26. /TASS/. Darth Vader, a Kiev resident, is running for a parliamentarian seat at the snap elections to the Verkhovna Rada from the electoral district №135 in Odessa, the Ukrainian Central Election Commission published the information on its website.

According to the official data, Darth Vader was born on October 4, 1987 in Kiev and is a Ukrainian national. He has lived on the Ukrainian territory for the past five years and holds a higher education degree. He is the director of the Dark Side of the Force company, a member of the Darth Vader Bloc political party and has no previous criminal record.

In 2015, the Darth Vader Bloc nominated 44 Darth Vaders and 1 Master Yoda to run for the Odessa City Council.

The Star Wars’ iconic character Darth Vader emerged on the Ukrainian political scene in November 2011. Since then, people named Darth Vader became the leader of the Internet Party of Ukraine, ran in Odessa and Kiev mayor elections, the presidential elections and the Verkhovna Rada elections in 2014.