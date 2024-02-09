UN chief didn’t watch Putin’s interview with Tucker Carlson, says Guterres’ spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS, February 9. /TASS/. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has not watched US journalist Tucker Carlson’s interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN chief, said during a briefing.

"No, the Secretary General did not watch the interview," he said in response to a question.

Dujarric explained that "when the Secretary General finally makes it home at the end of the day, the last thing he does is to turn on the news regardless of what is being shown."

"He's deep in his books about medieval history," the spokesperson added.

In Putin’s two hour and six minute interview with Carlson, the Russian leader took about 60 questions, including a number of follow-up questions from the journalist. Carlson’s post on the X social network with the attached video of the interview has already exceeded 130 million views.