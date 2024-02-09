{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Vladimir Putin's interview with Tucker Carlson

UN chief didn’t watch Putin’s interview with Tucker Carlson, says Guterres’ spokesperson

Dujarric explained that "when the Secretary General finally makes it home at the end of the day, the last thing he does is to turn on the news regardless of what is being shown"

UNITED NATIONS, February 9. /TASS/. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has not watched US journalist Tucker Carlson’s interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN chief, said during a briefing.

"No, the Secretary General did not watch the interview," he said in response to a question.

Dujarric explained that "when the Secretary General finally makes it home at the end of the day, the last thing he does is to turn on the news regardless of what is being shown."

"He's deep in his books about medieval history," the spokesperson added.

In Putin’s two hour and six minute interview with Carlson, the Russian leader took about 60 questions, including a number of follow-up questions from the journalist. Carlson’s post on the X social network with the attached video of the interview has already exceeded 130 million views.

Criticism of Putin’s interview with Carlson designed to derail peace dialogue — German MP
In the two hour and six minute interview, the Russian leader took about 60 questions, including a number of follow-up questions from Tucker Carlson
CIA has ‘no alibi’ over Nord Stream 2 — Putin
When asked who blew up the pipelines during interview with Tucker Carlson, the Russian leader replied with a laughter: ‘You for sure’
Putin's interview with Carlson trending on X with over 102 million views
In the interview that lasted two hours and six minutes, the Russian leader took about 60 questions, including the interviewer’s follow-up questions
International conference in Moscow to discuss ways of stopping HIV epidemic
An international conference on HIV/AIDS will bring together about 3,000 delegates from about fifty countries who will look into the ways of abating the epidemic of the HIV
Medvedev predicts Apocalypse in event of Russia-NATO war
The politician noted that, "if such a war happens, it will not follow the scenario of the special military operation" and it "won’t be waged in trenches with the use of artillery, armor, drones and means of radio-electronic warfare"
Putin, Xi discuss joint energy projects between Russia, China — aide
Yury Ushakov recalled that in 2023 energy supplies "broke all records"
West should not impose its new-fangled trends of ‘dozens of genders’ — Putin
Vladimir Putin added that multipolarity is the true and in fact only chance for Europe to recover its political and economic identity
Key points of Vladimir Putin’s meeting with African peace mission
US journalist Carlson met with Edward Snowden in Moscow — Semafor
According to the portal, he also met with Tara Reade, an American woman who accused US President Joe Biden of sexual harassment
Slovakia’s PM Fico says Russia, Belarus should be part of upcoming Olympic Games
Discriminatory treatment of athletes for political reasons is much more evident in Eastern European countries if compared to the continent’s Western part, Robert Fico stressed
Russia not obliged to correct anyone’s mistakes after Kiev withdrew from talks — Putin
The President gave a positive answer to the journalist’s question on whether Moscow was ready to seek a negotiated solution with regard to Ukraine
Putin reiterates that it was Zelensky who prohibited negotiations with Russia
"We know that he is putting forward some ideas about this settlement, but in order to agree on something, we need to have a dialog," the Russian leader said
Honest journalism can unite the world, Putin says
The Russian president compared the world to the human brain where one of the two hemispheres "is responsible for one type of activities; the other one is more about creativity"
Pope watched Putin's interview with Tucker Carlson, head of Old Believers' Union says
"The Pope urges the West to listen to Putin and start negotiations with Russia without any preconditions," Leonid Sevastyanov stressed
Russia successfully puts satellite into orbit to serve defense needs — Defense Ministry
Earlier reports said that Russia’s Aerospace Forces launched a Soyuz-2.1v rocket carrying a satellite to serve the needs of the Russian Defense Ministry at 10:03 a.m.
Fesco ready to substitute Ecuadorian bananas by deliveries from other markets
There will be no shortage of bananas in Russia and if the situation with Ecuador is not resolved, Russia definitely has substituting markets, Andrey Severilov added
NATO willing to engage in talks with Russia but doesn’t know how to do it — Putin
The head of state pointed out that the alliance had driven the situation to the current point
Saudi Arabia interested in joint production of weapons — Rosoboronexport
According to Rosoboronexport General Director Alexander Mikheev, the company also has extensive experience in cooperation within the framework of industrial partnerships in this region
IN BRIEF: What is known about sale of Russian business of Yandex
According to the decision, Yandex N.V. will cease to be the parent company of the group and will change its name and stop using Yandex brands by July 31, 2024
Ukraine recruiting policemen to assault units in Kharkov Region — head of administration
Such decisions may trigger a crime wave because "there will be no one to maintain law and order in cities, Head of the region’s military-civilian administration Vitaly Ganchev said
Moscow to shun cooperation with new UN expert on human rights in Russia — envoy
The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights announced on Friday the appointment of Bulgaria's Mariana Katzarova as special rapporteur for human rights in Russia, effective May 1
Cessation of US aid to be fatal for Ukraine — Austrian expert
"It needs not just ammunition and weapons, but financial resources to ensure the survival of the state," Markus Reisner added
FSB solves Darya Dugina’s murder, masterminded by Ukrainian secret services
On August 21, a car Darya Dugina was driving exploded
Ukrainian unmanned boat heading for Crimea destroyed in Black Sea
Russian defense ministry said that unmanned motor boat of the Ukrainian army was heading toward the Crimean Peninsula
US decided ‘not to notice’ that Kiev hid truth about Odessa massacre — Russian embassy
The embassy stated that "May 2 marks the nine-year anniversary since the date of the tragic events in Odessa"
Tucker Carlson labeled enemy of the country by Ukrainian website
The US journalist is attributed with "participating in humanitarian aggression against Ukraine"
Over 1.5 mln Russians register to vote online in presidential election
The Federation Council, or Russia’s "senate," formally designated March 17, 2024 as the day of the presidential election
Agreement on banning neo-Nazism in Ukraine was reached at Istanbul talks — Putin
The agreement was reached that neo-Nazism would be prohibited at the legislative level
Russian Armed Forces broaden offensive scope on Dnieper's right bank — governor
According to Vladimir Saldo, the troops crushed the enemy along the entire 300-kilometer line of engagement, from Ochakov on the bank of the Liman to Osokorovka on the right bank of the Dnieper reservoir
Putin's interview with Tucker Carlson 'hit a nerve in the West' — Chinese expert
Wang Yiwei believes that the Western leaders' political course of financial and military support for Ukraine is harming normal citizens who are growing weary of the military conflict
Russian drone attacks leave around 70% of Ukrainian troops killed near Donetsk — soldier
It is reported that if a Ukrainian soldier survives a drone attack, he, as a rule, tries to make it to the nearest position, thereby revealing its location to Russian forces
Five Russian movies make it to European Film Awards long list
Over 3,500 members of the European Film Academy will vote for the nominations in the categories European Film, Director, Actor, Actress and Screenwriter
Reshuffle of Kiev military’s top brass will not affect special operation — Kremlin
"It will continue until the goals are achieved," Dmitry Peskov reiterated
Russia has no territorial claims to Poland, Latvia or other countries — Putin
The President assured that Russia can use military force against Poland "only in one case, if Poland attacks Russia"
North Korea’s Kim says ready to occupy South Korea if DPRK’s security requires it
At a plenary meeting of the DPRK’s ruling Worker’s Party of Korea in December, Kim said that the WPK was abandoning the idea of a peaceful reunification with the South through dialogue
Putin’s interview with Carlson collects almost 59 mln views on X
In the interview that lasted two hours and six minutes, the Russian leader took about 60 questions, including the interviewer’s follow-up questions
Tajikistan proposes opening special lab to speed up agricultural exports to Russia
In total, according to the official data, Tajikistan exported about $17 million worth of fruits and vegetables to Russia in 2023
Supplies to troops in special op zone to be kept under control — Russian defense chief
"The Russian defense minister handed down instructions to keep issues related to ensuring unhindered and regular supplies to troops in the special military operation zone under control," the statement reads
Russia’s economy to grow by 1.8% in 2024, EU’s GDP growth to slow down to 0.6% — OECD
GDP of the eurozone in 2024 is expected to grow slower than projected in the November report
Western media send dozens of requests for interview with Putin in recent days — Kremlin
"We are grateful to these foreign media for their interest in our president," Dmitry Peskov added
Foreign aid to Ukraine a money laundering scheme, head of Chechnya says
Ramzan Kadyrov noted that there is no need to worry about hostilities currently happening on Russian territory
Zelensky changes Ukraine’s chief of General Staff
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has dismissed Sergey Shaptala as Chief of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Army and appointed Anatoly Bargilevich to replace him
UNSC meeting on Kosovo marks progress in crisis settlement efforts — Russian diplomat
"Former Western partners are more focused on confrontation rather than cooperation within the Security Council," Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko noted
Putin's interview granted to Carlson to resurface during US presidential race — expert
Andrey Bystritsky explained that at the moment it was this dialogue that "formulates the entire cosmos of Russia’s perception of what is happening"
Turkish president likens Israeli assault on Gaza to WWII Nazi atrocities
According to Recep Tayyip Erdogan, his country and other Muslim countries are sparing no effort to draw the attention of the global community to Israel’s crimes against humanity
Russia hopes to discuss strategic partnership treaty during Maduro’s visit — ambassador
Russian Ambassador to Caracas Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov said that Moscow hopes "to raise relations between our countries to a new level anf give an impetus to our future achievements"
Hollywood actor Steven Seagal says he feels ‘very at home’ in Russia
Last year, Vladimir Putin signed a decree granting Russian citizenship to renowned Hollywood actor Steven Seagal
Attempts by US, West to slow special operation in Ukraine to be curbed — Russian diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov also said Russia would regard US and NATO vehicles that transport weapons in Ukraine as legitimate military targets
Putin’s interview gathered over 50 million views on X social network
Some 471,000 viewers clicked the ‘like’ button
Ukrainian forces lose up to 300 servicemen in Donetsk area over past 24 hours — top brass
According to the report, Russian forces repulsed five Ukrainian army attacks in the Kupyansk area, eliminating roughly 185 enemy troops over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine
Russia never agreed to Ukraine’s NATO membership — Putin
The President emphasized that Russia had never agreed to NATO's expansion
Criticism of Putin’s interview with Carlson designed to derail peace dialogue — German MP
In the two hour and six minute interview, the Russian leader took about 60 questions, including a number of follow-up questions from Tucker Carlson
Iran to continue supporting Lebanon, resistance forces — top diplomat
Hossein Amir Abdollahian stressed that Israel "has failed to achieve either of its goals" in the Gaza Strip after four months of hostilities thanks to the resistance forces in Lebanon and Palestine
Ukrainian troops dub new top army chief 'Syrsky the Butcher,' 'General200' — Politico
It is reported that Syrsky is unpopular within the military because he led Ukrainian forces in the battle near Artyomovsk, in which many Ukrainian soldiers were killed while ultimately abandoning the city to Russian forces
Ukrainian army targets, hunts down DPR emergency workers, medics — Donetsk leader
Denis Pushilin also noted that Ukrainian troops have begun to use drones more frequently with strikes delivered not on military targets but on stores, public transportation stops and public markets
Putin's interview with US journalist Carlson bound to enjoy worldwide readership — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, a diverse reaction means that readers have had the chance to absorb and familiarize themselves with the interview
Talks on Ukraine and Elon Musk: What Putin spoke about in interview with Carlson
Russia has never refused to engage in dialogue on Ukraine but after the Istanbul talks were suspended in March 2022, Moscow has no intention of taking the first step
Ecuador’s transfer of Russia-made military equipment leading to worsening of relations
On January 17, President of Ecuador Daniel Noboa informed about making an agreement with the United States, whereby Ecuador will transfer armament and materiel of Soviet and Russian make to Washington in exchange to new ones with the total cost of $200 mln
Putin tells Carlson that change in president alone won't alter US attitude toward Russia
"It is not about the personality of the leader. It is about the elites mindset," the Russian president said
Tucker Carlson did not visit Russian embassy in US before trip to Russia — envoy Antonov
Russian envoy Anatoly Antonov told reporters in Washington that "the situation is paradoxical, bewildering"
Ukraine’s 2014 coup was CIA’s political mistake — Putin
The Russian president noted that the US agency had achieved its goal of changing the government but failed to see what it would evolve into
Putin describes Ukraine as artificial state
"We have every reason to affirm that Ukraine is an artificial state that was shaped at Stalin's will," the Russian President said
Ukrainian military floods Kherson Region skies with drones to mask their ineffectiveness
Vladimir Saldo referred to an FPV drone that had been shot down in one of the villages
Sun reminds humanity of its natural power by unleashing massive solar flare on February 9
Currently, according to the five-level space weather scale, the effect of solar X-ray flares on the Earth’s ionosphere is classified as an R3 event (strong)
Berlin acts against own interests as US ‘minion’ in pipeline sabotage, lawmaker says
A politician for the Alternative for Germany (AfD) and a member of the Bundestag committee on energy and climate protection is convinced that it was impossible to carry out any sabotage on the Nord Stream system without being spotted
Kremlin mum on Putin’s Gershkovich comments in Tucker Carlson interview
The Russian head of state pointed out that the US authorities must meet certain conditions so that Moscow and Washington can agree on the case of Evan Gershkovich
No way US didn’t know about attack on Lisichansk — Russian diplomat
On February 3, Ukrainian troops attacked the city of Lisichansk in the Lugansk People’s Republic with HIMARS rockets, hitting a bakery and killing 28 civilians, including one child. Ten people were rescued from under the rubble
Schengen visas for Russians most easily granted by Greece, Hungary, Italy — expert
It is noted that Germany denies almost all males leading to a lack of visa applications to this country
Russia’s Kasatkina reaches semifinals of 2024 WTA Abu Dhabi tennis tournament
In her next match, Daria Kasatkina is set to face off against 6th-seeded Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia
Russian improving hypersonic strike systems every day — Putin
The President recalled his initiative to create a common missile defense system for Russia, the US and Europe, which was rejected by Washington
Russian human rights commissioner calls to double check Chechnya gay persecution reports
Media reports earlier claimed that gay men have been subjected to persecution in Chechnya
Bundestag deputy says Germany’s decision to stop buying Russian gas was wrong
Klaus Ernst specified that the rejection of Russian resources "has now led to enormous economic difficulties," resulting in "a recession"
Russian ambassador calls US criticism targeting Tucker Carlson ‘baseless’
Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov drew attention to the fact that officials and ex-officials in the US "are hurling insults at Carlson, saying that he is kind of an agent, having allegedly received some kind of fee or salary"
Former partners of McKinsey in Russia changed their name to Yakov and Partners
Yakov and Partners also specified that the company has its own global expert network and plans to actively expand
Putin sees US move to turn dollar into tool of political struggle as grave mistake
"As soon as the political leadership decided to use the US dollar as a tool of political struggle, a blow was dealt to this American power," the President pointed out
Malawi cancels entry visas for citizens of nearly 80 countries, including Russia
According to Malawi’s president, visa cancellation is expected to encourage more tourists to visit the country
Over 2.5 mln voter signatures gathered in support of Putin’s self-nomination for president
The campaign team points out that it continues to receive voter signature documents and work is underway to verify them
Turkey still prioritizes expansion of relations with Russia despite US’ pressure — expert
"This is due to this pressure that money flows on trade operations are not accepted by Turkish banks and get back," Alexey Yegarmin added
Israel’s operation in southern Gaza seen as beginning of expulsion of Palestinians
The Palestinian leadership called on the entire world to "prevent the beginning of another catastrophe, which will push the region toward endless wars"
Analysts tried to persuade US government to split, subjugate Russia — Putin
"The specialists convinced the US political leadership that it is necessary to continue chiseling Russia, to try to break it up, to create on this territory several quasi state entities, and to subdue them in a divided form, to use their combined potential for the future struggle with China," the President said
Russian envoy had ‘serious meetings’ in White House, Department of State on Il-76 tragedy
The envoy disclosed that he presented US officials with evidence confirming that the plane was downed by a US-made Patriot missile defense system
Ukrainian forces lose up to 100 servicemen on southern Donetsk direction in 24 hours
"In addition, the enemy lost 3 automobile vehicles, 9 long-term firing points and up to 100 militants as killed or injured," Battlegroup East spokesman Alexander Gordeyev said
Hard evidence exists of deaths of civilians at hands of neo-Nazis in Mariupol — Kremlin
Commenting on the HRW report, in which human rights activists say that some 8,000 civilians were killed during the battle for Mariupol, Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin had not yet had time to familiarize itself with its contents
American journalist Tucker Carlson leaves Russia — social networks
Users published a photo of Carlson on the night flight from Moscow to Belgrade
Russia-Belarus bilateral cooperation peaking — envoy
Boris Gryzlov stressed that "it is especially valuable that Minsk has proved to be a true ally amid severe challenges, which is underlined by the unprecedentedly high level" of interaction on international platforms
Road map for better ties between US and Russia: US ex-intel officer on Putin's interview
He also noted that the Russian leader voiced "a number of critical facts regarding the role played by the West in creating the Ukraine crisis"
Hungarians in western Ukraine would like to return to historic homeland — Putin
The Russian leader noted that Ukraine received some of the lands that had previously belonged to Hungary and Romania after World War II
Admiral Isakov frigate to be launched in Q3 2024 — sources
"A certain postponement of this event is not associated with the shipyard," the souece added
Chinese New Year festival kicks off in downtown Moscow
Special venues have been organized and decorated in the Chinese style in central Moscow to host festival events until February 18
Ukrainian army loses up to 310 troops in Donetsk area over 24 hours
The Russian army has improved frontline positions and repelled two Ukrainian attacks near Krasny Liman, the Defense Ministry reported
Press review: Carlson interviews Putin in narrative snub and Kiev sacks army head Zaluzhny
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 9th
Ukrainian president has freedom to negotiate settlement to conflict, Putin says
The Russian leader said he believed Vladimir Zelensky used to have such freedom
Construction of Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline to expand export potential — Gazprom
"Further to the Power of Siberia gas pipeline already in service, with gas supplied over it from the Chayanda Field, we will put on stream the Kovykta Field by the end of the year, and gas will also flow to the Chinese market," Aleksey Miller said
Only four candidates make the cut for Russian presidential run, first time since 2008
"The decision has been approved," CEC Chairwoman Ella Pamfilova said at the meeting
Russian MFA says Russia won’t invade Ukraine, blames US for ‘aggressive plans’
Maria Zakharova said it was "absurd" to say Russia nurtured any aggressive plans about Ukraine
Russia not attacking anyone, it defends itself, its people, its future — Putin
The President recalled that the developments in Ukraine started since the coup d'etat and the hostilities in Donbass began
Elon Musk slams ‘insane’ volumes of US aid to Ukraine
The comment was posted as a response to ex-presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy’s tweet, accusing the US Senate of an attempt to allocate funds for Ukraine to the detriment of US border security
Russian servicemen released from Ukrainian captivity arrive in Moscow
"All the released are provided with the necessary medical and psychological assistance," the Russian Defense Ministry pointed out
Musk condemns idea of banning Carlson from coming back to US if he interviews Putin
American journalist Brian Krasenstein noted that the idea of banning Tucker Carlson from coming back to the US contradicts the principles of journalism and information freedom
Ukrainian army’s position in Avdeyevka turns critical due to ammunition shortages — expert
"The situation in the east is the worst for Ukraine since the critical phase from April to July 2022," Nico Lange said
