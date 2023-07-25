Senior Russian diplomat slams NATO's involvement in confrontation with Russia in Ukraine

ROME, July 25. /TASS/. Russia believes that NATO is getting embroiled in dangerous actions as part of the confrontation with Russia in Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told Russian reporters on the sidelines of the UN Food Systems Summit underway in the Italian capital.

"We are aware that there is a plan to convene a Ukraine-NATO Council meeting on the 26th [of July]. We are closely watching the developments. <...> We think that NATO is openly taking part in the military confrontation with Russia in Ukraine and is already involved in these actions. The NATO military bloc may be dangerously expanding its involvement in the actions which seriously fuel regional tensions. We view such things as inadmissible," said the senior Russian diplomat.

On Sunday, NATO Spokesperson Oana Lungescu announced that the Ukraine-NATO Council will meet at the level of ambassadors in Brussels on July 26 to discuss the termination of the grain deal and potential scenarios of continued Ukrainian grain supplies via the Black Sea.

The Ukraine-NATO Council was launched at the North Atlantic Alliance’s Vilnius summit on July 12. If necessary, it can be convened for crisis consultations by Ukraine, too.