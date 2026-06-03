F1 Scuderia Ferrari extends contract with its Monegasque star racer Leclerc

ROME, June 3. /TASS/. Italy’s legendary Formula One Team Ferrari has extended a contract with its Monegasque racer Charles Leclerc for several more seasons, Scuderia Ferrari’s official website announced in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement did not specify the exact terms and timeframe of the new contract, stating only that it will be in force for several more seasons. Leclerc’s previously inked contract with the merited Italian racing team is valid through the 2029 season.

"Scuderia Ferrari announces the renewal of its agreement with Charles Leclerc, who will continue to wear the team’s colors for the coming seasons of the Formula 1 World Championship," the statement reads.

Commenting on the new contract, Leclerc stated: "I couldn’t be happier to continue this journey with Scuderia Ferrari. It has always been so much more than just a team to me."

"It’s the team I’ve loved and dreamt of being part of since I was a child, and after all these years it has become a second family," the Monegasque driver continued.

"Together we’ve shared incredible moments and some tougher ones, but I believe in this team more than ever, and I’m deeply grateful that we will keep pushing side by side toward our shared goal of bringing the World Championship back to Maranello," he added.

Leclerc, 28, signed up with Ferrari in 2019 and to date he has won eight F1 Grands Prix and finished 52 races on the podium. His best result in the overall Drivers’ Championship was at the 2024 FIA F1 World Championship when he finished in 3rd place.

This season after five Grands Prix, Leclerc is 3rd with 75 points following two Team Mercedes drivers - Kimi Antonelli (131 points) and George Russel (75 points).

A contract between Ferrari and Leclerc was announced ahead of his home race weekend in Monaco on June 5-7.