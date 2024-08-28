Nikita Tszyu unifies WBO, IBF belts after defeating Australia’s Mazoudier in Sydney

SYDNEY, August 28. /TASS/. Nikita Tszyu, the son of Russian-Australian former undisputed light-welterweight champion Kostya Tszyu, won the WBO [the World Boxing Organization] Asian and Australian belt uniting it with the International Boxing Federation’s [IBF] super welterweight belt.

Nikita Tszyu, 26, defeated his opponent Koen Mazoudier with a technical knock-out in the tenth round of their bout in Sidney.

Nicknamed "The Butcher," Tszyu remained undefeated after this latest win. He has won all ten of his career fights, eight by knockout.

Nikita Tszyu was born in Australia six years after his parents moved there from Russia in 1992. He was the winner of the Australian junior national boxing championship but put his sports career on hold at the age of 16 to focus on school. At the age of 23 Nikita decided to return to the boxing ring, making his professional debut in 2022.

Nikita Tszyu’s brother Tim is also a professional boxer, formerly the WBO (World Boxing Organization) light-middleweight champion.