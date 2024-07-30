IFA proposes postponing Russia-hosted World Friendship Games to next year

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. The International Friendship Association (IFA) has proposed postponing the World Friendship Games to 2025.
The IFA said in a statement that it came out with the initiative after consulting with a number of athletes and international sports federations. The organization said that prominent athletes would not have enough time to recover from major international competitions to participate in the Friendship Games, scheduled for September. Postponing the event to next year would would give more athletes the chance to participate and make it possible to add cultural and entertainment events to the program, the IFA explained.