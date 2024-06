BERLIN, June 24. /TASS/. Germany and Switzerland tied the score as 1-1 in their match at Euro 2024 in Germany’s Frankfurt am Main.

Switzerland’s Dan Ndoye scored the first goal at the twenty-eight minute of the match. Niclas Fullkrug from the German national team shined in at the 90+2 minute. The goal scored by Germany’s Robert Andrich was canceled after consulting the referee video assistant (VAR).