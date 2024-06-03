French football forward Mbappe signs up with Spain’s Real Madrid FC

MADRID, June 3. /TASS/. French national team’s striker Kylian Mbappe signed a contract to play for the Spanish famed club Real Madrid for the next five years, the press office of the Spanish club’s team announced in a statement on its official website on Monday.

"Real Madrid… and Kylian Mbappe have reached an agreement under which he will become a Real Madrid player for the next five seasons," the statement reads.

Known for his speed, dribbling and scoring abilities, Mbappe, 25, played for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) FC between 2018-2024 chalking up 162 goals in his 178 match-appearances.

With PSG, he won six Ligue 1 titles and four Coupes de France and many other trophies. He previously performed for Monaco FC (2015-2018) netting 16 goals in 41 matches.

Playing for the French national football team since 2017, Mbappe scored 46 goals in his 77 match appearances. He is the 2018 FIFA World Cup Champion and the 2022 FIFA World Cup Vice Champion.