Russia’s Makhachev beats US fighter Poirier to defend UFC lightweight title

NEW YORK, Jun 2. /TASS/. Islam Makhachev of Russia has beat Dustin Poirier of the United States, defending his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title.

The UFC 302 event took place in Newark, New Jersey, US. The bout ended by submission in the fifth round.

Makhachev has defended his title for the third time. He became UFC lightweight champion in October 2022, defeating Charles Oliveira of Brazil. After that, Makhachev twice beat Australian fighter Alexander Volkanovski.

Makhachev, 32, has a record of 26 wins and one defeat. After beating Poirier, Makhachev joined Anderson Silva of Brazil and Kamaru Usman of the US as the only fighters to win 14 or more fights in a row while competing for the UFC.

The news has been edited (09:09 Moscow time) - corrects city name in para 2