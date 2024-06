LONDON, June 2. /TASS/. Spain’s Real Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund from Germany 2-0 in the Champions League final. The match was held at the Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday.

Dani Carvajal (74th minute) and Vinicius (83rd minute) scored two goals in the match.

Real became the tournament winner for fifteenth time and further strengthened its leadership by this indicator. Italy’s Milan is second with 7 titles, followed by Liverpool from England and German Bayern with six titles each.