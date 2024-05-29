Russia’s Kotov takes out Wawrinka at Roland Garros

PARIS, May 30. /TASS/. Pavel Kotov of Russia edged out Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland in round two game of French Open 2024 in Paris on Thursday.

The Russian player won the event 7:6 (7:5), 6:4, 1:6, 7:6 (7:5). Both players were not seeded.

Kotov will face Italian Jannik Sinner, the second seed, in the next round.

Kotov, 25, is the 56th-ranked player in the world. He has not won any ATP titles. In Grand Slams, the current result is his best. He made it past the first round of the main draw only once - during the 2024 Australian Open.

The prize pool of the French Open will be about 53.47 mln euro. Twenty-one Russian players will participate in singles. The tournament will end on June 9. Novak Djokovich won the men’s singles competition in last year’s edition.