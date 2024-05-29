Russia’s ex-football star Kerzhakov takes charge of Kairat FC in Kazakhstan

ALMATY, May 29. /TASS/. Russian national football team’s former forward Alexander Kerzhakov has been officially appointed to the post of the head coach of Kazakhstan’s Kairat FC, the club’s press office announced in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the statement, Kerzhakov is replacing Kairat FC’s previous head coach Kirill Keker, who had officially resigned from his post on April 29. The club’s press office remained silent from disclosing the details on the dates and financial terms inked with Kerzhakov.

"This year, Kerzhakov underwent practice in Spain’s Sevilla FC and Italy’s Inter FC," the statement reads. "We welcome Alexander [Kerzhkov] in our team and wish him grand success."

Kairat FC is a professional football club based in the Kazakh capital of Almaty and it plays in the Kazakhstan Premier League, the highest level of Kazakh football. This season the club is currently ranked third in the overall standings having chalked up 15 points in nine matches.