Euroleague Basketball official optimistic about Russian clubs returning to int'l play

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Russian basketball clubs should be brought back into the Euroleague, and their suspension lifted, Executive Director of the Euroleague Coaches Council Goran Sasic told TASS on Wednesday.

"I believe that very, very soon this will all end," Sasic said in an interview with TASS. "Of course, the Euroleague lacks Russian teams."

"You can just look at the ratings where Russian teams were before the suspension. They must return," he added.

On February 28, 2022, the administration of Euroleague Basketball temporarily suspended all Russian basketball clubs from participating in European tournaments citing Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

On March 22, 2022, the Executive Board of Euroleague Basketball ruled to bar all Russian professional basketball clubs from the 2021/2022 season and to annul all of their previous results.