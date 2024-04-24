Russia’s Viner vows to set up International League of Rhythmic Gymnastics Clubs

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. The creation of the International League of Rhythmic Gymnastics Clubs will pave the way for better management of the competition system and gymnasts from the world’s strongest clubs will be able to participate in this league, Irina Viner, the president of the Russian Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation, told TASS on Wednesday.

Viner said that the concept of the International League of Rhythmic Gymnastics Clubs was unveiled during a presentation in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

"Dubai was selected on purpose as the venue for the presentation of the International League of Rhythmic Gymnastics Clubs," Viner said. "The United Arab Emirates boasts a considerable number of independent rhythmic gymnastics clubs, which organize their own competitions, and we [Russia] are also planning to travel there in May as they invite female athletes from various countries."

"We intend to establish a league of clubs, which will bring together in competitions all of the best gymnasts from clubs around the world," she noted. "We do realize that the strongest athletes come from clubs and I believe that this decision would enable us to achieve a better management over the competitions’ system in terms of quality and competitions format."