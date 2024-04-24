Russian athletes have right to decide on Olympic participation — aide

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Each Russian athlete has the right to choose whether or not to take part in the Olympics in Paris, but it is of profound importance not to sign any documents decrying special military operation participants, Russian Presidential Aide Igor Levitin told TASS.

"The Olympics is a place where athletes represent themselves, not their countries. It is the right of each of them, and if an athlete wants to attend the Olympics, he does so under a neutral flag. But it is very important for him not to sign any documents that denounce the work that our compatriots are doing on the frontline," Levitin said.

The Olympic Games in Paris will be held from July 26 to August 11. Russian and Belarusian athletes will be able to compete only under a neutral status, provided that they are not associated with security agencies and do not represent team sports. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will not require them to sign any document condemning the special military operation. Russians and Belarusians will not be allowed to participate in the parade of athletes at the opening ceremony, but they will be able to attend the event. In case of winning gold medals in Paris, they will be awarded to specially created music without words.

In December 2023, at a direct line and press conference, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the Russian Ministry of Sports and the Russian Olympic Committee to analyze the conditions of admission of Russian athletes to the Olympic Games in Paris and make a balanced decision on their participation.