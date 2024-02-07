Ecdysterone found in figure skater Valiyeva’s positive doping test — CAS ruling

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. The doping test of Russian figure skater Kamila Vailyeva indicated the presence of ecdysterone, says the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling, published on its website.

According to the court ruling, Valiyeva was unable to recall if she has taken this substance, and was also unable to explain why the Stockholm laboratory discovered it in her system.

On January 29, the CAS disqualified Valiyeva for 4 years for violation of anti-doping rules. The athlete was suspected of taking trimetazidine, a prohibited medication. This substance was discovered in her December 25, 2021 test, but the result of this test’s review was only published in February, 2022, during the Olympic Games in Beijing.

Meanwhile, the CAS ruling says that the Stockholm laboratory discovered trimetazidine in Valiyeva’s test on January 11. The laboratory was closed between December 30 and January 30. On January 11, the laboratory personnel discovered trimetazidine in Valiyeva’s test, but continued the review the next day. On January 17, the Stockholm laboratory rejected the review results, finding them "non-compliant with the quality control." According to the Stockholm laboratory, it happened because of "poor chromatographic results.".