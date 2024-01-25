Athletes from 17 nations gear up for Mobile Legends event at Games of the Future

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. More than 150 athletes from 17 countries will participate in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang tournament as part of the Games of the Future, the event's press service told TASS.

The tournament will bring together athletes from Russia, China, Singapore, Egypt, Syria, Belarus, Indonesia, Malaysia, Laos, Thailand, Mongolia, Myanmar, Germany, Saudi Arabia, the Philippines, Turkey and Cambodia. Firstly, the participants will compete in the Mobile Legends game, and then the teams will take part in physical activities including a series of endurance and mental challenges.

The Mobile Legends: Bang Bang competition will be held from February 26 to March 3 at the Kazan Expo International Exhibition Center.