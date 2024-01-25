Saudi Arabia may serve as venue for Bivol-Beterbiev boxing showdown in June

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. A bout for the unified light heavyweight boxing belts between Russian fighters Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev is likely to be hosted on June 1 by Saudi Arabia, a spokesman for Bivol’s team told TASS on Thursday.

"The date of June 1 in Saudi Arabia is still under discussion," the spokesman said. "We are still waiting for the [bout’s] confirmation on the part of Beterbiev’s team."

Russia’s 33-year-old Bivol holds an unblemished record of 22 wins, including 11 by knockout (KO), in his professional career.

In a bout against Lyndon Arthur of the UK on December 24, 2023, the Russian boxer defended his champion’s title, which he won in 2017, to chalk up his 11th victorious title defense fight in a row.

On January 14, Russia’s unified light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev defended his boxing belts in a Quebec City title bout against British boxer Callum Smith with a Round 7 technical knockout (TKO).

Beterbiev currently holds the belts of the International Boxing Federation (IBF), World Boxing Council (WBC) and World Boxing Organization (WBO).

Beterbiev, 39, boasts a clean sheet of 20 wins and 0 defeats over his career record as a professional boxer.