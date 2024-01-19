International Esports Federation suspends Russia’s membership

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. The International Esports Federation (IESF) has suspended the membership of the Russian Esports Federation (RESF) following a complaint from Ukraine, the organization’s press service said.

The decision was made after RESF opened its offices in Russia’s new regions. Despite the suspension, players from Russia can still participate under neutral conditions, represented by the IESF flag.

The decision will be in effect until the General Assembly, where all full members of the IESF will decide whether to fully suspend RESF or reinstate their good standing, or until the RESF remedies the cause of the suspension.