Putin congratulates Bodnaruk with win at 2023 FIDE World Rapid and Blitz championship

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Anastasiya Bodnaruk with winning the rapid competition of the 2023 FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Championship, held this month in Uzbekistan’s second-largest city, Samarkand, the Kremlin’s official website reported on Friday.

On Thursday, the Russian outplayed in the final her opponent from India, Humpy Koneru, on a tie-break. The silver medal went to China’s Lei Tingjie.

"You have honorably continued the distinguished traditions of the national school of women's chess, demonstrated superior skills, endurance and a true sports character in confrontation with strong, distinguished rivals, and deservedly became the winner of the most prestigious international competition," the statement from the Kremlin quoted Putin as saying.