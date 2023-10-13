African countries offer to lift sanctions against Russian athletes — IOC chief Bach

TASS, October 13. Representatives of African countries have asked to consider lifting sanctions against Russian and Belarusian athletes, International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach said at a press conference.

Bach said that ar the Olympic Games meeting, the IOC received a response, particularly from the African continent, asking to consider lifting the restrictions and conditions imposed on Russian and Belarusian athletes. The IOC was asked that Russians and Belarusians be given the opportunity to compete under national flags, with anthems and other symbols of national identity.

In February 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommended that international sports federations not allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in international competitions due to the situation in Ukraine. In March 2023, the IOC Executive Board recommended that Russian and Belarusian athletes be allowed to compete but only as neutrals, and, moreover, only those who had not publicly expressed support for the special military operation in Ukraine and were not associated with the armed forces or national security agencies. In addition, Russian and Belarusian athletes should not participate in team sports. At the moment, the IOC has not made a final decision on the admission of Russian and Belarusian athletes to the Olympic Games in Paris.