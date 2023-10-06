Russia’s Samsonova cruises to semis at China Open

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. /TASS/. Russia's Lyudmila Samsonova moved on to the semifinals of the 2023 China Open tennis tournament after defeating Yelena Ostapenko of Latvia in straight sets 6-3; 6-2..

In the semifinals, the unseeded Samsonova will face 5th-seed Yelena Rybakina of Kazakhstan, who defeated Arina Sobolenko from Belarus 7-5; 6-2 later in the day.

The 24-year-old Samsonova is currently ranked 22nd in the Women’s Tennis Association Rankings and has four WTA titles under her belt. Playing on the Grand Slam circuit, she has never made it past the quarterfinals. In 2021, she won the Billie Jean King Cup as part of the Russian national team.

The 2023 China Open is an outdoor, hard-court tournament, which is categorized as a WTA 1,000 event on the 2023 WTA Tour calendar. It is being played in Beijing between September 30 and October 8 with a purse of $8.127 million in prize money up for grabs.

The tournament is taking place for the first time since 2019 after being canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic due to anti-coronavirus restrictions. In 2019, Japan’s Naomi Osaka won the championship trophy.

Among the Russians to win this tennis tournament in Beijing are Maria Sharapova (in 2014), Svetlana Kuznetsova (in 2006, 2009) and Maria Kirilenko (in 2005).