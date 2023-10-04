FIFA reinstates Russia’s under-17 teams to international competitions

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. The International Association Football Federation (FIFA) has decided to allow Russia’s under-17 national teams to participate in tournaments, FIFA reported.

"Following the decision of the UEFA Executive Committee on 26 September 2023 to once again allow the participation of Russian representative youth teams at U-17 girls and boys level, the FIFA Council approved an extension of this decision to the FIFA U-17 World Cup and FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup for which UEFA’s competitions serve as a qualification pathway, thus lifting the suspension on teams from Russia taking part in these tournaments," FIFA said.

Footballers will have to play under the name the ‘Football Union of Russia’ rather than ‘Russia’, without their national flag, anthem, and national-team kit and equipment. UEFA previously allowed Russian under-17 teams into its competitions on September 26.