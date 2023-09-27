Russia’s Kudermetova reaches quarterfinals at WTA tournament in Tokyo

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russia's Veronika Kudermetova defeated American Kayla Day in her second-round match at the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) tournament in Tokyo.

The match ended 6-3, 6-3 in favor of the number-eight seeded Russian. She will face the winner of the match between Poland's Iga Swiatek (number one seed) and Japan's Mai Hontama in the quarterfinals.

The tournament in Tokyo belongs to the WTA 500 category and is held on hard courts. The total prize fund is over $780,000. Last year's champion was Russian Liudmila Samsonova. Russian women have won the tournament before, namely Nadezhda Petrova, Maria Sharapova, Dinara Safina and Yelena Dementieva.