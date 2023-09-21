Sports minister says Russia has effective anti-doping system

SUZDAL /Vladimir Region/, September 21. /TASS/. Russia has a rather effective anti-doping system, as confirmed by various commissions and UNESCO representatives, Russia's Minister of Sports Oleg Matytsin said at the All-Russian Clean Games Forum.

"This topic (clean sport - TASS) is very important not only for our country, but also in shaping the mindset of our young generation, adults. Despite the fact that they want to divide us, it is important for the state to cooperate with all organizations to create and strengthen the development of the anti-doping system in Russia. If we are accused of systematic doping, which has never happened, I can say that we have a very effective system for fighting it, it certainly exists, and this has been confirmed by numerous commissions, representatives of UNESCO," Matytsin said.

"The most important thing is that we should not focus on the highest international authorities. We should work out criteria and policies for ourselves, which should result in clean sport," the sports minister added.

The All-Russian Clean Games Forum, organized by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency with the support of the Russian Olympic Committee, is taking place in Suzdal from September 21 to 22. The main mission of the forum is to spread the clean sport initiative. The forum will become a major platform for interaction between anti-doping experts, representatives of the sports industry and healthcare professionals.