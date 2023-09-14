Russia’s US-born MMA star Jeff Monson says to hang up gloves in November

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Russia’s US-born MMA star Jeff Monson seeks to wrap up his fighting career holding a bout in November, the fighter told TASS on Thursday.

"I plan to wrap up with my [figting] career with a bout in November," Monson said adding that his last-fight opponents can be either Alexander Emelianenko or Oleg Taktarov.

Jeffrey William Monson, 52, nicknamed "The Snowman," hails from the state of Minnesota, USA.

As a mixed martial arts fighter, he boasts a record of 85 fights, chalking up 60 wins. He is also a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu World Champion. His last fight was in the Russian city of Belgorod on October 22, 2016, when Monson defeated Alex "Bizon" Kardo of Russia, using a chokehold.