MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Russia’s second largest city of Saint Petersburg will host in December the All-Star match of the Russian Kontinental League (KHL), the legaue’s press office announced on Thursday.

The match is scheduled to be played at the newly-built 21,500-seat capacity SKA-Arena on December 9-10.

The Kontinental Hockey League was founded in Russia in 2008 and lists 23 professional ice hockey clubs, namely from Russia, Belarus, China and Kazakhstan.