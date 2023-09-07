Last two US Open champs Alcaraz, Medvedev set to face off in semifinals in New York

NEW YORK, September 7. /TASS/. World No.1 tennis player Carlos Alcaraz of Spain is confident that he will defeat Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals of the 2023 US Open, which concludes in New York on September 10, according to the official website of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP).

On late Wednesday night, last year’s US Open Champion and top-seed Alcaraz outplayed top-ranked German player Alexander Zverev, finishing with a straight-sets win of 6-3; 6-2; 6-4. Earlier in the day, it took 3rd-seed Daniil Medvedev two hours and 48 minutes to record a 6-4; 6-3; 6-4 straight sets win over his compatriot Andrey Rublev.

"I’m very, very comfortable playing in this court, playing here in New York. I am showing my best level here," the ATP quoted Alcaraz as saying after his match with Zverev.

The winner of the 2022 US Open continued by saying: "Last year was very tough, since the fourth round I played five sets [to get to the final]," adding that this year "I’ve played just one match that has gone to four sets."

"I feel great physically and I’m ready to play a great battle with Medvedev in the semifinals," the 20-year-old Spaniard said speaking about his upcoming semifinals encounter with 2021 US Open champion Medvedev.

The quarterfinals clash between Medvedev and Rublev was played in the afternoon on September 6 in hot and humid conditions, as the temperature read 34 degrees Celsius at the start of the match at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

"It was brutal. The only good thing I see in these conditions is that both suffer," Medvedev was quoted by the ATP as saying to the press after the match with World No. 8 Rublev. "It was tough for both of us. There were some ups and downs but that is so normal. At the end of the first set I sort of could not see the ball anymore. I played with sensations."

Speaking about the match with Rublev, Medvedev commented to the press: "I know he never gives up, but he knows I never give up."

Medvedev, 27, is currently third in the ATP Rankings List. In 2022, the Russian was the number one ranked tennis player in the world for 16 weeks. He is the 2021 US Open Champion and has 20 ATP tournament titles under his belt. He has won five of those 20 titles this year. Also, in 2021, he won the Davis Cup as well as the ATP Cup playing for the Russian national team.

According to ATP official statistics "Medvedev has earned a tour-leading 37 hard-court wins this season, lifting four trophies on the surface."

The 2023 US Open is being held on outdoor hard courts at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York between August 28 and September 10. The tournament has $65 million in prize money up for grabs. Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz and Poland’s Iga Swiatek are the tournament's defending champions in men’s and women's singles, respectively.